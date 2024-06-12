Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $14,203,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,681,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS opened at $579.91 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.87 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $557.28 and a 200-day moving average of $551.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

