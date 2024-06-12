Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading 5.1% Higher

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. 119,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 617,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $456,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 483,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 198,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,970 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $17,427,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

