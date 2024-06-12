Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.53. 229,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,139,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -15.61%.

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,785,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,810,000 after buying an additional 774,892 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,116,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70,832 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,952,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,205,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.