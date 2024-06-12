The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (AAN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on July 3rd

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Aaron’s has a dividend payout ratio of 72.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.
Aaron’s Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on AAN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.
About Aaron’s
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
