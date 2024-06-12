The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,397,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $185.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.31. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.33.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

