The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 334,231 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Cheesecake Factory worth $33,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 77,575 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $727,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $2,532,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of CAKE opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $41.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAKE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.