The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Decreased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 478,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,342,000 after acquiring an additional 177,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.41.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SHW opened at $296.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.