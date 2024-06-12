Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Position Reduced by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Titan Machinery worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TITN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Titan Machinery Stock Up 0.4 %

TITN stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $396.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan Machinery

In related news, Director David Joseph Meyer bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $996,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,706,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Titan Machinery

(Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.