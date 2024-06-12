Topaz Energy Corp. (TPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of TPZ stock opened at C$23.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.83. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.03 and a 1 year high of C$23.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. The stock has a market cap of C$3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.35, for a total transaction of C$4,470,000.00. 35.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$27.00 price target on Topaz Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.88.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

