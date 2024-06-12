Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading 5% Higher

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.67. 5,496,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 17,452,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Several brokerages have commented on RIG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $12,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,325,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Transocean by 1,489.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,537 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

