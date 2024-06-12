Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$4.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.21. The stock has a market cap of C$961.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$3.15 and a 12-month high of C$5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of C$271.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.5199063 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TCW. TD Securities reduced their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

