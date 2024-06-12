Turning Point Brands, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Turning Point Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Turning Point Brands has a payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TPB opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.06 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 10.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPB. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Turning Point Brands news, insider Plano Lorenzo De acquired 15,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.97 per share, for a total transaction of $420,752.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,558.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

