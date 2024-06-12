Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 4.2% Following Insider Selling

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $48.17 and last traded at $48.32. 109,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,013,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.46.

Specifically, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $47,120.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,138.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $123,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,053,978.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $47,120.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,138.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,719 shares of company stock worth $716,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 110,036 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,835,000 after acquiring an additional 99,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,241,000 after buying an additional 1,961,621 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 559.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 90,413 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

