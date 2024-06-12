UGI Co. (UGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

UGI has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. UGI has a dividend payout ratio of 49.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UGI to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Shares of UGI opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 1.14. UGI has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

