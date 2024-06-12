UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $150.40

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $150.40 and last traded at $151.34, with a volume of 13535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on UNF. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

UniFirst Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.85.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $590.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.56 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total transaction of $1,746,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,898,081.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in UniFirst by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in UniFirst by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 848,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

