United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Holdings Increased by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 136.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,554,000. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 600,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 412,397 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 55,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAL. Raymond James increased their target price on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.89.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

