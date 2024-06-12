United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on July 1st

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

United Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. United Bankshares has a payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $401.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

