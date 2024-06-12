United Co.s Limited (UNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 28th

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from United Co.s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
United Co.s Stock Up 0.9 %
UNC stock opened at C$120.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.61. United Co.s has a 1-year low of C$98.32 and a 1-year high of C$120.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$117.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$115.37.
About United Co.s
