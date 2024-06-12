Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Uniti Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. Uniti Group has a payout ratio of 139.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.
Uniti Group Price Performance
Shares of UNIT stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $774.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $6.71.
About Uniti Group
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
