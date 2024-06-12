Universal Display Co. (OLED) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Universal Display has raised its dividend by an average of 32.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Universal Display has a payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Display to earn $5.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $194.16 on Wednesday. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $133.67 and a 52-week high of $194.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLED. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

