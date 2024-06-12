Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Utah Medical Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Utah Medical Products Stock Up 0.1 %
UTMD stock opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.16. The company has a market cap of $238.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.14. Utah Medical Products has a twelve month low of $65.91 and a twelve month high of $100.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
About Utah Medical Products
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.