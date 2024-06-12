Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70. 735,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,777,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLY. TheStreet cut Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,734,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,443,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after buying an additional 2,301,128 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,889,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,309,000 after buying an additional 1,257,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,060,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,378,000 after buying an additional 1,020,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,025,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,499,000 after buying an additional 920,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

