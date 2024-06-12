Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,283,000 after buying an additional 308,478 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,199,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after buying an additional 280,071 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,864.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 116,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,109,000 after buying an additional 112,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,247,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $267.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

