Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,993,000 after buying an additional 548,206 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,346,000 after buying an additional 159,028 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,208,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,102,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,487,000 after buying an additional 73,120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VOE stock opened at $150.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

