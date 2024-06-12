Vista Investment Management Buys Shares of 9,759 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVUE opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KVUE. HSBC raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

