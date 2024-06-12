Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Vistra by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vistra by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $91.22 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.76%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

