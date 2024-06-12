Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Trading Down 4.5%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.94 and last traded at $26.98. 241,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 665,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.26.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $138,569.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $227,782.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $138,569.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $227,782.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 19,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $480,141.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 656,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,418,639.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,370 shares of company stock worth $1,448,106. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 1,155.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 14.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 126.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

