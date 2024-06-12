Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Vitesse Energy has a payout ratio of 111.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Vitesse Energy to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.7%.
Vitesse Energy Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Vitesse Energy stock opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a market cap of $730.95 million, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Vitesse Energy has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $25.68.
About Vitesse Energy
Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.
