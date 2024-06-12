Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Vitesse Energy has a payout ratio of 111.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Vitesse Energy to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.7%.

Vitesse Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vitesse Energy stock opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a market cap of $730.95 million, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Vitesse Energy has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $25.68.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vitesse Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

