Wajax Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Wajax Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE WJX opened at C$26.00 on Wednesday. Wajax has a one year low of C$23.30 and a one year high of C$34.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$564.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$482.30 million for the quarter. Wajax had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wajax will post 3.5283784 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WJX. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

