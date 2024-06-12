Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading Down 4%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) was down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 5,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 80,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

WALD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Waldencast from $15.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Waldencast in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the 4th quarter worth about $224,278,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 4,075,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,586,000 after purchasing an additional 144,841 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

