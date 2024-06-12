Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stake Lessened by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,287 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.45% of Weatherford International worth $31,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFRD. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 539.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $114.29 on Wednesday. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. Weatherford International’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

View Our Latest Report on Weatherford International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weatherford International news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total transaction of $1,234,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,049.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.