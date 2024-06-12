Wells Fargo & Company Raises NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $135.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.25.

Get NetApp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTAP

NetApp Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $125.47 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $125.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

NetApp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,830 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,502,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $497,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,574 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,942 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of NetApp by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,720,000 after acquiring an additional 950,204 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,257,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.