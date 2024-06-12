Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.96

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.96 and last traded at $38.81, with a volume of 202369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WES

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 143,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,953,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,997,000 after acquiring an additional 77,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.