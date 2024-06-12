Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average is $76.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $276,393.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227 over the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.