Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Down 3.7%

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.96. 172,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 813,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Yext by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 35,808 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Yext by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 61,136 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

