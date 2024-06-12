ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 107.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682,278 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.34% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $24,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,989,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,627,000 after acquiring an additional 990,077 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 197,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

