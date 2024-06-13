1,025 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Acquired by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 15.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 12.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 728,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 78,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 1.21. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -308.70%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

