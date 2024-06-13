10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Brandywine Managers LLC

Brandywine Managers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. 10x Genomics comprises about 0.6% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 59,900.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Stock Down 1.1 %

TXG opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

Insider Activity

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXG

About 10x Genomics

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.