15,503 Shares in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Acquired by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,503 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 404,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $46.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.