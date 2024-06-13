240,000 Shares in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Bought by Berylson Capital Partners LLC

Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000. Brookdale Senior Living comprises 2.6% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Berylson Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Brookdale Senior Living at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 4,859,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,283,000 after acquiring an additional 623,479 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,765,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 740,004 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 280,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 236,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $782.83 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

