28,366 Shares in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Bought by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,366 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGYR opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter.

Magyar Bancorp Announces Dividend

Magyar Bancorp Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

