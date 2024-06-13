79,000 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Purchased by Berylson Capital Partners LLC

Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. Paramount Global accounts for approximately 2.2% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Paramount Global by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Paramount Global by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Paramount Global by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.37.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

