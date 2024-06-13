Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 230,029 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $15,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANF. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $192.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.48. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $196.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $44,244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $1,588,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 422,120 shares of company stock worth $48,119,693 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.