ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Shares Gap Up to $13.95

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.95, but opened at $14.36. ABIVAX Société Anonyme shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 11,394 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABVX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the first quarter worth $81,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 18.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 131,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

