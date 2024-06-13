Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 626,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,297,568 shares.The stock last traded at $52.60 and had previously closed at $53.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ASO shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average is $62.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.55%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

