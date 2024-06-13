Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Sold by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lowered its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,627,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,362,000 after acquiring an additional 67,141 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 64,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $211,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $128,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $211,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AKR stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.