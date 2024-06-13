Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,692 shares during the period. Agree Realty makes up 2.8% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.82% of Agree Realty worth $51,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $60.22 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.06.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

ADC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

