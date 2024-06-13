Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 1,341.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Air Lease by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $530,496.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Stock Up 2.1 %

AL opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.64.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

