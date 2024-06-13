Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director John L. Hennessy Sells 1,500 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $177.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.10 and its 200 day moving average is $150.45. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102.3% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 84,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 42,616 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 13.0% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.1% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.26.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

