Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,872 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,441,917,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 39,754.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,548 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4,894.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after buying an additional 5,336,359 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $634,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $177.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $180.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.45.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,958 shares of company stock worth $25,805,853 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.26.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

